Prince Harry drops ceremonial puck for Vancouver Canucks in lead-up to 2025 Invictus Games

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop at the Vancouver Canucks game on Monday night, as part of the lead-up to the 2025 Invictus Games.

The Canucks were hosting the San Jose Sharks.

Harry is the founder and the patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which runs the international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick people who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces.

Harry attended the game alongside his wife Meghan Markle, local Indigenous leaders, B.C. Premier David Eby and provincial Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sports Minister Lana Popham.

Rogers Arena will be the host venue for the closing ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C. The games will take place Feb. 8-16, 2025.

Tonight, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, join us at <a href="https://twitter.com/RogersArena?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RogersArena</a> to celebrate the Invictus Games coming to Vancouver and Whistler February 2025! <a href="https://t.co/we2C8bdioR">pic.twitter.com/we2C8bdioR</a> —@Canucks



Sharks captain Tomas Hertl spoke about the puck-drop after the game, which the Canucks won 3-1.

"I actually had to tell him [to drop the puck] because he keeps holding and smiling,'' Hertl said. "I'd say 'it's time to drop it' but it's a cool moment. For sure I will remember that one.''

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said he, too, had a brief interaction with the royal.

"I gave him a fist bump. I don't know if you're allowed to do that. I did it, he did it. He kind of looked at me but he did it,'' Tocchet said.

Prince Harry is the second royal to attend a Canucks game.

Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's late grandmother, graced a preseason match between Vancouver and San Jose in 2002.

The Queen dropped the puck in a ceremonial opening faceoff, then retired to a special box to watch the first period along with her husband Prince Philip, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, then-B.C. premier Gordon Campbell and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.