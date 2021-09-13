Prince George woman charged with murder in 2020 stabbing outside courthouse

A Prince George, B.C., woman has been arrested and charged with murder for a June 2020 stabbing attack outside the city's courthouse.

RCMP say Charlene Marie Alexander, 49, was taken into custody on Friday after the B.C. Prosecution Service approved a single count of first-degree murder.

Alexander appeared in Prince George court on Saturday and will remain in custody until a hearing on Sept. 15.

RCMP were called to the steps of the Prince George courthouse just after 10 p.m. on June 2, 2020.

Front-line officers and first responders found Jessie Mae Hayward-Lines, 26, suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was rushed to hospital but died of her wounds the next morning.

On June 4, 2020, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested a woman, but the suspect was released pending further investigation.

"This file has remained a priority for our investigators, who have worked tirelessly to get the investigation to this point," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, a spokesperson for Prince George RCMP.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jessie Mae Hayward-Lines, who have endured immense grief this past year."