Freeze-thaw cycle covers Prince George streets in slick ice

A walk around the block became a risky undertaking in Prince George this week as a freeze-thaw cycle deposited a coating of glare ice on Prince George streets and sidewalks.

Mayor Lyn Hall said the city's doing everything it can to deal with the tough conditions.

"There's no question there are slippery areas," Hall said. Some sidewalks that were de-iced in the morning were rinks again by the afternoon.

"We lay down our aggregate and it thaws," he said. "That aggregate gets absorbed by the ice and it freezes over and it's like we've not done it at all. So it's a vicious circle."

Prince George residents employed a variety of strategies in response to the treacherous conditions.

Liam Bowe strapped on his skates to test the ice on the road.

'Walk like a penguin'

John Black, who was visiting from Kamloops, said he usually wears ice grippers on his boots but didn't bring them with him to Prince George. To compensate he modified his gait for better balance.

"Walk like a penguin," Black said. "Make sure you have your hands out of your pockets."

Mariel Simon wore mukluks. She said they kept her feet warm but the rubber soles were not ideal on the ice.

"It's very, very icy," Simon said. "It's not safe. So you have to be careful getting in and out of your vehicle and just take your time."

She also said she uses the car more to get around on the ice. "If I have to go 10 feet I'll drive," she said.

'Slow down'

Denise Foucher, a regional nurse with Northern Health urged residents to strategize before heading out onto icy streets.

"Slow down," she said. "Do you have to go out? Watch your step. Do you have the right footwear on?"

Foucher, who specializes in injury prevention, said an exercise routine focused on strength and balance is an even better strategy for the long term.

"If you're working on that all year, even by next winter you're going to be more stable on those icy patches," she said.

With files from Daybreak North