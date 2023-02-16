$30K worth of wedding dresses, prom gowns stolen from Prince George store, says owner

A thief who ransacked a bridal boutique made off with at least $30,000 worth of merchandise, including wedding gowns and prom dresses on layaway for customers, said the owner of one of the largest bridal stores in northern B.C.

"[The thief] just went to town in here," said Mary Simoes, owner of Storybook Wedding in downtown Prince George, of the Feb. 7 crime.

"She took dresses on layaway that had been spoken for [by customers]. That's my big, big nightmare right now," said Simoes, who's owned the store for over a decade.

"It's mind-boggling. I'm not sure what the thief is going to do with these wedding dresses."

Prince George RCMP are investigating the crime and released an image of a suspect from an in-store video surveillance system, which shows a young woman on site during the theft.

In a statement, Mounties asked the public to watch out for wedding-related items and "suspicious listings" on online marketplaces.

Windows were broken at the Storybook Wedding store in Prince George, B.C. as part of a a robbery at the bridal shop on Feb. 7, 2023. (Submitted by Mary Simoes)

Police said on Feb. 10 the value of the theft is estimated to be more than $10,000.

Simoes said that has tripled as she and her staff continue to assess the damage and try to determine exactly what items were stolen and how to replace them.

Cash, costume jewellery and wigs ripped off of bridal mannequins were also taken, she said.

The owner of Storybook Wedding in Prince George, B.C., says at least one intruder damaged bridal gown mannequins and ripped wigs from their heads during a robbery on Feb. 7, 2023. (Submitted by Mary Simoes)

Police have not said whether investigators believe the suspect had accomplices. Simoes said the thief removed several windows from the store and broke doors.

"She literally went in and just started at one end of the store and worked her way through," alleged Simoes. "It's very invasive."

Mary Simoes inside the Storybook Wedding store she's owned for more than a decade. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC News)

The store owner said she's angry and frustrated about increasing levels of property crime in downtown Prince George.

A report from December showed that RCMP in Prince George are dealing with more crime than almost any other city in the province.

A City of Prince George website lists more than 40 property crimes reported in the downtown area in January.

"People keep talking about cleaning up the downtown. They have done nothing. Just when I think it can't get any worse, it does get worse," said Simoes.

Storybook Wedding in downtown Prince George is one of the largest bridal boutiques in the region. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC )

Simoes said her business has dropped by half as customers are leery of coming downtown. She said people openly using drugs often block the entrance to the store, frightening customers.

She also said she's still dealing with an insurance claim from a year ago when a fire set in the alley behind her store caused smoke damage to wedding dresses.