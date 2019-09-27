Skip to Main Content
B.C. actor voicing the villain in Lego Jurassic World animated mini-series
British Columbia·Video

B.C. actor voicing the villain in Lego Jurassic World animated mini-series

Prince George actor William Kuklis will be the voice of bad guy Denis Nedry in the new cartoon series based on Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster film.

Prince George's William Kuklis is bringing bad guy Dennis Nedry to life

CBC News ·
William Kuklis, from Prince George, B.C., is thrilled to voice the character of Dennis Nebry in Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar airing now on Nickelodeon. (Facebook/William Kuklis)

The dinosaurs are back and William Kuklis is somewhat responsible.

Kuklis, an actor from Prince George, B.C., is the voice of antagonist Dennis Nedry in the animated mini-series LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, which debuted on Nickelodeon Sept. 14. The series is set in an island theme park filled with dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA that audiences first saw in the 1993 blockbuster film Jurassic Park.

Nedry, portrayed by Wayne Knight in the original film, is a computer programmer who accepts bribes to smuggle dinosaur embryos off the island. His meddling leads to several dinosaurs escaping which understandably becomes a bit of a safety risk for other characters.

"You don't want to do a total copy, but you also want to have some of the flavours of the original," said Kuklis about stepping into Knight's role.

Notorious bad guy Dennis Nedry was played by actor Wayne Knight in the 1993 blockbuster live-action film Jurassic Park. (IMDB)

Kuklis is still having a hard time believing he is a part of the Jurassic franchise family.

"I was thinking of me and 50,000 other people auditioning for this part — there is no way I'm getting it," said Kuklis in an interview with CBC's Daybreak North.

But get it he did. And soon he will have his own plastic plaything to prove it. 

The characters in the cartoon series are all depicted as Lego figurines, which Kuklis said should hit store shelves soon.

"Lego anything is insane," said Kuklis, who is the father of two kids. "I am going to keep it up high, away from the children."

The 13-episode mini-series will continue to air Saturday mornings at 11:30 a.m. PT on Nickelodeon. 

To hear the complete interview with William Kuklis, click on the audio link below:

William Kuklis is a singer-songwriter based out of Prince George, but he's also a voice actor who can be heard Saturday mornings playing the character of Dennis Nedry — first brought to the screen by Wayne Knight — in a new Lego animated miniseries set in the Jurassic World. 7:03

With files from Daybreak North

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories