A hand-carved throne has been in a local paper's classifieds for 6 years. Someone finally bought it

On Feb. 8, 2013, an unusual "for sale" notice appeared in the classifieds section of the Prince George Citizen.

"HAND Carved Throne. $5000 firm," it read.

It would stay there for the next six years.

The daily paper was running a promotion in which "for sale" ads ran indefinitely until a buyer was found. The price dropped, but the ad kept running. It became a piece of community lore until last week, when it was finally purchased by a local pub.

A copy of the classified ad for the throne, as it appeared in the Prince George Citizen in 2013. (Prince George Newspaper Archive)

"It's been a part of Prince George for so long," BX Pub owner Justin Mousseau said of his motivation for making the purchase, which was finalized on May 4.

"You get up. You let the dog out. You get a paper, you make sure the throne is still for sale."

Mousseau says he heard customers talk about the throne one or two times a week, along with rumours about where it may have come from. Finally, at the suggestion of his wife, he decided to buy it — in part so he wouldn't have to keep hearing about it.

"Enough is enough," he said, laughing.

Justin Mousseau of the BX Pub tells Daybreak North guest host Wil Fundal why he decided to buy a hand-carved, replica throne. 5:31

'Oh my God, I gotta have this chair'

The ad for the throne — which is actually a hand-carved 20th century replica — was placed by Larry Johnson.

He bought it at an antiques show in Prince George "17 or 20 years ago" after being struck by its intricate designs, he said.

"I took one look and I thought, 'Oh my god, I gotta have this chair," he said. "I do woodwork and carving... the artwork on it is just incredible."

The throne at its new home in the local BX Pub, where owner Justin Mousseau says it will be available for birthday packages. (Submitted by Justin Mousseau)

However, keeping the oversized piece of furniture in his 900-square-foot home wasn't practical, so Johnson put it up for sale in the paper.

He would get two or three calls a year, but no one was interested in paying what he felt the throne was worth. Eventually, he dropped the price to $1,000. He wouldn't go lower than that.

Mousseau agreed with Johnson's assessment of the chair's beauty — something not captured in the small black and white photo in the classifieds.

"It looks way better than I would have thought," Mousseau said. "It's absolutely breathtaking."

It took six years, but Larry Johnson of Prince George finally sold the hand-carved replica throne he's been advertising in the local paper for more than six years. He speaks with Radio West host Sarah Penton. 7:05

A piece of Prince George lore lives on

Mousseau said he's receiving dozens of messages from people who want to know if he really claimed the famous throne. So has Johnson, and Citizen classifieds supervisor Derek Springall has been fielding curious calls as well.

"The first call I got Monday morning was 'I heard a rumour, did that throne sell?'" Springall said.

The ad has prompted plenty of conversations over the years, he said. Some were from from customers threatening to cancel their subscription if it continued to appear. In 2018, an angry letter writer suggested a crowd-funding campaign to buy and burn the throne so readers could stop looking at it.

At its final home at the BX pub, the throne will be available as part of a birthday package.

Mousseau said he's glad to be preserving a piece of Prince George lore, and Johnson said while his living room feels "a little empty," he's glad more people will be able to see the piece of furniture he fell in love with years ago.

"Everybody gets a chance to go down and take a look," he said.

And for fans of unusual classifieds, Johnson has another item he'll put in The Citizen if they ever run the same promotion: a hand-carved birdcage that looks like the Taj Mahal.

Subscribe to Daybreak North for more stories from Prince George and Northern B.C.