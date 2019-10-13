Wild ride in stolen truck earns repeat offender sentence of 2 years, 4 months

A Prince George, B.C., man with a history of trying to evade police in stolen vehicles has been sentenced to just shy of seven months in jail for committing the crime for a third time.

Paul Daniel Shaw, 36, was also prohibited from driving for three years and must pay $7,920 restitution for an incident on Dec. 7, 2018, that began when he found a set of keys in the parking lot of a grocery store in the city.

Instead of turning them in, Shaw "decided badly," the court heard, and took advantage of the situation to steal a pickup truck.

The theft was reported to the RCMP and the truck was seen in the city's College Heights area a short time later. When he was spotted by police, Shaw sped away, heading north on Ospika Boulevard.

Shaw drove over a median and into oncoming traffic and blew through an intersection at 120 km/h, court heard. When RCMP tried to box the vehicle in, Shaw collided head on with an unmarked police truck and struck a civilian vehicle — pushing it up onto the shoulder of the road and leaving the two occupants with shoulder and neck injuries — before he was eventually apprehended at Ewert Street.

Defence counsel Mitch Hogue made a case for a two-year conditional sentence order — essentially a jail sentence served at home — saying his client had made significant progress to mend his ways since the arrest and that the crime was not planned and premeditated.

But, particularly because Shaw has been convicted of similar offences twice before, provincial court judge Peter McDermick found Shaw's latest actions merited a jail sentence of more than two years.

While Crown counsel had argued for three years in jail, McDermick settled on two years and four months. Less credit of 644 days for time in custody prior to sentencing, Shaw has 206 days left to serve.

Shaw's track record while awaiting sentencing was not perfect, court heard. He walked away from a treatment centre while out of custody, knowing he was about to be expelled because he had consumed marijuana. Shaw remained "on the lam" for the next five months before he was finally spotted by police in Prince George and arrested.

Given a chance to speak to the court prior to sentencing, Shaw said he "allowed my addiction" to govern his decision-making. He said he took full responsibility for his actions and apologized for the damage he caused.

Shaw was also sentenced to a series of concurrent terms for breaching a release order by leaving the treatment centre, possessing a small weapon when he was arrested, and for driving while his licence was suspended from a separate incident that had no influence on his primary sentence.