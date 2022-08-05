A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson.

RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players.

Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball community, said the fire seriously damaged the concession stand and broadcast area behind home plate. He described the structure as "essentially the nerve centre of our stadium."

"Thankfully, it didn't burn any of our stands, but we're incapable of having lights and scoreboards and electricity and power for that matter too," he said. "So it's really devastated our ability to have fastball here."

Peter Ghostkeeper, who has looked after the park for more than two decades, said the structure dates back to the mid-'70s.

"It's just ashes now," he said. "So we have to rebuild. And we'll do that. This ballpark is really important to the community."

The fire seriously damaged the concession stand and broadcast area behind home plate. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

RCMP say they are investigating the fire as an act of arson. In addition to the fire, two large Bluetooth speakers were stolen from the concession stand.

Desjarlais said damages are estimated at around $100,000. The emotional toll from the fire, he said, is harder to quantify.

"A lot of people grew up in this place as kids, played minor ball here, watch their dads play, watch their grandpas play," he said. "Even though it's just a structure, I think the attachment that a lot of the people feel to this place is just beyond any price tag."

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Prince George RCMP.