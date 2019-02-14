Prince George grapples with costly sewer clogs

It's not quite on the scale of London's fabled fatbergs, but Prince George, B.C.'s sewer clogs are becoming bad enough that the city is rewriting its bylaws in an attempt to stop people and businesses from flushing hazardous and pipe-clogging material down the drains.

Prince George's almost 700 kilometres of sewer pipes routinely clog, leading to 500 annual service calls that cost taxpayers $420,000 annually.

According to Julie Shrimpton of the Prince George public works department, the biggest clog culprits are fats, oil and grease.

"We actually have a crew in utility operations who go out on what they call the grease run... removing grease from known areas of accumulation, sometimes on a weekly basis," she said.

Part of the 130-ton, 250-metre long 'fatberg' removed from the sewers of east London in late 2017. The fatberg was formed from a mass of oil and grease congealed with wet wipes and other sanitary products. (Matt Dunham/AP)

Shrimpton says the problem is exacerbated by "unflushables," things like dental floss, sanitary napkins and wipes that people put down toilets.

There's also a problem with flammable and dangerous liquids ending up in the sanitary sewer system, she said. Prince George's treated waste water is discharged into the Fraser River and other creeks and streams.

Shrimpton says updating the sewer bylaws will help clarify what items and substances should never be flushed or put down the drain.

Residents of the city are invited to fill out an online survey about the bylaw until Feb. 15.