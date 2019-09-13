Prince George senior was assaulted as she slept, RCMP say
Police say the suspect man entered through the patio door of the victim's downtown apartment and also stole several items and money.
Suspect, who was arrested close to the woman's apartment, is well known to police
A 74-year-old Prince George, B.C., woman was assaulted in her bed as she slept, according to RCMP.
Police say a man entered through the patio door of the victim's downtown apartment. He also stole several items and money.
Phillip Christopher Wood, 37, was arrested a short distance away.
Wood, who is from Prince George, is well known to police. Online court records show he has been found guilty of theft, assault and mischief in a number of B.C. communities.
Cpl. Craig Douglass says this is an especially despicable crime given the age of the woman.
Wood is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
With files from Betsy Trumpener