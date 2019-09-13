Prince George senior was assaulted as she slept, RCMP say

A 74-year-old Prince George, B.C., woman was assaulted in her bed as she slept, according to RCMP.

Police say a man entered through the patio door of the victim's downtown apartment. He also stole several items and money.

Phillip Christopher Wood, 37, was arrested a short distance away.

Wood, who is from Prince George, is well known to police. Online court records show he has been found guilty of theft, assault and mischief in a number of B.C. communities.

Cpl. Craig Douglass says this is an especially despicable crime given the age of the woman.

Wood is scheduled to appear in court Friday.