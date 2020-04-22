City of Prince George loses $375K to fraudsters after electronic payments were diverted: RCMP

RCMP say fraudsters stole $700,000 from the City of Prince George and less than half the funds have been recovered.

According to police, the city had directed two electronic payments to a contractor but the money never arrived.

The city reported the scam to RCMP and investigators were able to work with financial institutions to recover some money, but $375,000 is still missing.

The fraud was reported in September.

Police say there is no indication the city was hacked or personal information compromised, and the crime appears to be the result of a "sophisticated computer-based fraud."

Cpl. Craig Douglass says investigators are working with international partners to try to determine who is responsible, and that police are aware of similar crimes across Canada.

Police also shared a list of tips for people and businesses to avoid computer-based financial fraud:

Make sure you inspect invoices thoroughly before you make a payment.

Be extra cautious of vendors who suddenly change the way they accept payments.

Compile a list of companies your business uses to help employees know which contacts are real and which are not.

Always verify that the organization you are dealing with is legitimate before you take any other action.

Carefully verify email addresses and web domain names for any online payments.

