Prince George's Junior A hockey team faces bleak future as rink remains shuttered

Hard financial times in Prince George due to the pandemic may result in the loss of the city's Junior A hockey team.

The Spruce Kings are facing an untimely end if the city doesn't open the rink where the team usually plays.

In July, city councillors voted to keep the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA) closed for the remainder of the year along with several other city facilities "in order to address millions of dollars in lost revenue due to COVID-19."

Now, as leagues like the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) try to find a way to push forward with a season this winter, it's unclear how the Spruce Kings will fit into the plans.

Officials with the team declined to speak to media about the problem, but in a presentation to the city they said that if the team is forced from the RMCA, it's likely the team would cease to operate this season.

Team officials also said that financial recovery is "highly unlikely" if this season is lost, meaning the team could fold permanently.

The BCHL is made up of 17 teams of elite players between the ages of 16 and 21. Some go on to have professional careers, while others move on to college or university hockey.

Chris Hebb, the BCHL commissioner, said he's hopeful that Prince George will open the RMCA for the team.

"The B.C. Hockey League is a really important piece of our culture and especially in towns like Prince George," he said. "So hopefully what happens is that the arena opens for the Spruce Kings and they have a great season."

Fans packed into the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena to cheer on the Prince George Spruce Kings during their 2018/19 B.C. Hockey League playoff run. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

The Spruce Kings are set to suit up for their 49th season as a team. Twenty-six of those seasons have been as part of the BCHL.

Hebb said much of the revenue teams make to cover costs comes from advertising in home rinks and being able to sell tickets.

"The total value of these viewable items is $125,000," said the Spruce Kings presentation to the city. "Without the ability to generate this revenue, the Spruce Kings season is in serious jeopardy."

Tickets to playoff games in Prince George in 2019 were sold within hours as the Spruce Kings played their way to a league championship. (Wil Funda/CBC)

Seating capacity at the RMCA is around 2,000. For the 2020-2021 season, no fans will be permitted inside arenas to watch games. They will be broadcast on radio and online.

The Western Hockey League's Prince George Cougars are also facing the prospect of playing the season without a home rink as the CN Centre where the teams plays remains closed as part of the financial decision the city made involving the RMCA.