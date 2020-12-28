Prince George, B.C., man banned from driving for 1 year after road rage incident

A Prince George, B.C., man is prohibited from driving for one year after he deliberately crashed his sedan into a pickup truck this past summer.

Brandon James Peters pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and was given a conditional sentence of six months with 18 months probation and a fine of $200.

The June 30 incident began with a verbal dispute between the two drivers, according to Prince George RCMP Const. Jennifer Cooper.

One driver then decided "to use his vehicle to continue the fight."

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls when the car "T-boned a full-sized pickup and then continued to push the truck across the three lanes of highway and over the curb."

The drivers then got into a physical fight, she said.

"Thankfully in this case, no one was seriously injured," Cooper said, but a female passenger did suffer minor injuries.