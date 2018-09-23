Prince George rink delays curling season due to safety and equipment upgrades

The ammonia leak that resulted in three deaths at an ice rink in southeastern B.C. last year has prompted widespread equipment and safety procedure upgrades at rinks across the province.

As a result, the curling season in Prince George is delayed until Nov. 5. The league season usually begins Oct. 15.

"We just want to be on the safe side," Prince George Golf and Curling Club general manager James Cronk told Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

Cronk says Technical Safety B.C. and WorkSafeBC visited 181 rinks in the months following the tragedy in Fernie to inspect and make safety orders. The Prince George curling rink worked with the agencies over the summer to complete upgrades worth up to $30,000.

Taking precautions

Technical Safety B.C. and WorkSafeBC delivered over 20 orders to the Prince George rink. As a result, new alarms and other new monitoring technology were installed, as well as new types of ventilation and ammonia technology.

Refrigeration consultants were also brought in to inspect the curling rink's equipment.

"The safety factor has never been an issue at Prince George Curling Club … it's the monitoring," says Cronk. "We're training our staff, and educating everyone on the best procedures we all need to know."

An ammonia leak led to three deaths at a Fernie ice rink last year. Now, Technical Safety B.C. and WorkSafeBC are helping B.C. rinks tune up their systems. (Bryan Labby/CBC )

Before the ammonia leak in Fernie, the Prince George curling rink was using two compressors to install ice. Now that safety procedures have been updated, having two compressors running requires 24-hour supervision due to the power and level of ammonia being used.

The Prince George rink is now using only one compressor.

"We're not in a financial situation to be able to have 24-hour supervision in the building at all times for four or five months," says Cronk. "We've never put the ice in before with one compressor. So we're expecting it's going to take twice as long as it does normally."

Last season after the incident, the Prince George curling rink shut down one of their compressors and operated that way for the rest of the season.

"Once the ice is in, we feel very confident that we will be able to operate as we did last year … it's just putting the base in that's the challenge," says Cronk.

With files from Daybreak North