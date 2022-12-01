RCMP investigating 'suspicious death' in downtown Prince George

Prince George RCMP says its Serious Crimes Unit is investigating a "suspicious death" near the city's downtown Conference and Civic Centre.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said police received a call shortly after 6 a.m. PT Thursday about a person who had died at Canada Games Way.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said three ambulances were dispatched to the scene but no one was taken to hospital.

On Thursday morning, two RCMP cruisers were blocking off a pedestrian walkway between the Civic Centre and a parking lot for the Canfor Leisure Pool.

Nearby, yellow school buses were pulling up to bring children to a popular Christmas celebration, the Festival of Trees, inside the Civic Centre.

Two RCMP officers stand outside the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre, where students were arriving for the Festival of Trees Christmas celebration. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC )

It's the third death in downtown Prince George in less than three weeks that's being investigated, all of them occurring in a six-block radius.

On Nov. 14, a man was fatally shot at Connaught Hill. On Nov. 26, RCMP said a man died in a fire in a motel room at the North Star Inn.

There is no indication the deaths are related.

Cooper says a Forensic Identification Unit is helping with the investigation and the B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.