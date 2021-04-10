Prince George RCMP investigating after person found dead

Police in Prince George, B.C., have responded to a scene where one person has been found dead.

According to a written statement from Prince George RCMP, officers remain on the scene on the 1100 block of PG Pulpmill Road.

Emergency services attended the residence at around 4:45 a.m. PT on Saturday following a report of a disturbance. The details of the disturbance are not known.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police say it is believed to be an isolated event and there is no risk to the public.

RCMP have deployed the Serious Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

Witnesses and residents of the property are co-operating with the investigation.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the event or may have further information. They can reach Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.