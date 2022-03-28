Police watchdog asks Crown to consider charging RCMP officer following man's death

The police watchdog in B.C. has asked Crown prosecutors to consider criminal charges against an RCMP officer in Prince George, B.C., after the death of a man who was arrested nearly two years ago.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. said Monday an officer might have committed an offence during an arrest in the city on April 12, 2020.

RCMP officers had responded to an alarm at E&I Sports in the 1400 block of Third Avenue in Prince George around 4:30 a.m., according to a statement. The store "is known to sell firearms and ammunition," the IIO said.

Everett Riley Edward Patrick was arrested several hours later. The IIO said he was taken to hospital after being arrested, where he was medically assessed and "cleared for custody" — but less than a day later, Patrick was found in his cell in medical distress.

Paramedics took Patrick back to the hospital, where he died on April 20.

E&I Sports is pictured in Prince George, B.C. on Monday. Everett Riley Edward Patrick was arrested after police responded to an alarm at the store in April 2020. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

The IIO investigated to determine whether the officers' actions or inaction played a role in Patrick's death.

On Monday, the office confirmed its team had sent a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

"Upon completion of the investigation, Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald ... reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed offences in relation to the standard of care Mr. Patrick received," read the statement.

"In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest," it added.

It was the second such recommendation against Prince George RCMP in as many months. In February, the IIO said the Crown should consider charging two RCMP officers involved in a July 2020 arrest that left a man seriously hurt.