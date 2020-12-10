Magic mushroom farm, drug lab uncovered in northern B.C. underground bunker

Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say they've uncovered an illicit magic mushroom and cannabis operation inside a number of shipping containers tunnelled into the side of a hill on a property.

The facility was one of two drug operations RCMP say they dismantled last week in the Prince George area.

A makeshift underground bunker contained a cannabis oil extraction lab, a "commercial grade packaging area" for illicit cannabis products including edibles and the derivative shatter, and an active growing area for psilocybin mushrooms, according to an RCMP press release.

Officers also found an advent calendar apparently meant to be used to distribute the drugs.

At another property, cocaine packaged for resale, suspected steroids and prescription pills including Adderall, Cialis and Xanax were also seized.

Suspects linked to organized crime

"Seven people were arrested, many of whom have links to organized crime," said media relations officer Const. Jennifer Cooper with Prince George RCMP, in a statement.

In total, police seized about 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, thousands of doses of GHB, used as a party drug, and hundreds of doses of steroids along with $35,600 in cash and two pickup trucks.

"The cannabis extraction lab and the production and sale of psilocybin are estimated to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue annually," said Cooper.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.