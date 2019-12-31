Prince George RCMP say 6 officers have been injured while responding to calls in just 10 days

Prince George RCMP are highlighting a "recent trend of violence" toward officers over the December holidays, saying six officers have been injured on the job in just ten days.

The written statement from police describes a series of incidents that took place between Dec. 20 and Dec 29.

No officer was seriously injured during the incidents, but police wrote that they are examples of "why a call for service is never routine and why officers use caution when dealing with most people."

The incident on Dec. 20 describes officers responding to a 911 call and finding three people in an apartment on Juniper Street smoking methamphetamine. The three officers that responded to the call became ill after being exposed to fumes in the residence and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

On Christmas Day, officers responded to reports of a "mental health and drug related" incident. A teenager was apprehended and taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act. While at the hospital, she bit one of the officers to the point of drawing blood.

On Dec. 28, an officer conducting CounterAttack patrols to stop impaired drivers executed a traffic stop on Massey Drive and found the driver and two passengers of a vehicle appeared to be intoxicated. The driver refused to provide her driver's licence or name to the officer, and she assaulted the officer while getting out of her car, according to police.

Her 20-year-old daughter then got out of the car and tried to kick the officer in the groin. Both women were arrested, and the woman driving was found to not have a valid driver's licence.

Finally, early on the morning of Dec. 29, officers responded to a report of a suspect on a bike breaking into vehicles on Sanderson Road. They found a man matching that description, who, when they spoke to him, swung a bag toward one of the officers, hitting him in the head. The man then fled the area.

Investigations are continuing for several of these incidents.