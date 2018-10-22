Health authority says Prince George needle buyback program could cause harm

Barry Boehmer has raised $10,000 to start a needle buyback program in Prince George, but the health authority says there's no evidence these programs are effective and can even cause harm.

In recent months, used needles have turned up in public places, and in one instance, in the front yard of a residence.

Needle buyback programs seek to ensure used needles aren't left in public spaces by having people return them to a specified location in exchange for a small amount of money. Vernon and Kamloops each started an independent, volunteer-run needle buyback program this summer, exchanging needles for five cents each.

Boehmer, who worked in the financial industry for four decades, hopes he can motivate people to return used needles in Prince George with a similar program.

But a spokesperson for the Northern Health Authority says buyback programs can lead to more needle pricks as people scramble to find them and are more likely to handle them in an effort to return them in exchange for money.

"There's a lot of unintended harms and consequences that can occur from implementing this type of program in a community," said Reanne Sanford, the regional nursing lead for harm reduction with Northern Health.

Northern Health's Harm Reduction Clinic supplies what are called Sharps containers for safe disposal of needles found by members of the public, but Sanford says some people might be tempted to break into sealed disposal containers in order to make money from the buyback program.

Barry Boehmer worked in the financial industry for 40 years and now wants to find ways to give back to his community. (Audrey McKinnon/CBC)

Sanford says that could lead to increased drug litter and damaged container integrity.

"We're trying to keep people safe from harms associated with needle use so a program like this actually ends up working to put people at further risk."

Sanford says the health authority has been working to increase distribution of clean needles, but she says people may return unused needles with the prospect of making money on them.

Hundreds of thousands of needles distributed

Northern Health recovers 90-95 per cent of the needles it distributes through is needle distribution and recovery program. Sanford says that doesn't necessarily mean the remaining needles are left in public places, but that they can be dropped in public drop boxes, pharmacies and washrooms.

A needle disposal container located in downtown Windsor collected an estimated 500 used syringes in its first week. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Sanford says 450,000 needles were distributed in 2017 in Prince George.

That's a point that weighs heavily on Boehmer.

"It makes me cry. One girl, 50 needles a day, you know, that's somebody's kid."

Inspired by Kamloops buyback program

Boehmar got the idea for the buyback program after seeing a Facebook post about a Kamloops program that gave five cents for each needle returned.

He pledged $2,000 toward starting a similar program in Prince George. Other donors followed suit and soon there was $10,000 pledged.

Used needles on Schubert Drive, Kamloops (Shelley Joyce/CBC)

Interior Health also had concerns

However, Kamloops' local health authority has also raised concerns about the buyback program there.

A spokesperson said the same risks of increased needle pokes and vandalism of disposal containers would have to be addressed before Interior Health could get behind a local buyback program.

Interior Health Medical Health Officer Dr Silvina Mema said she isn't against a buyback program, but the plan must be safe.