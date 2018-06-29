Prince George native to bring Stanley Cup home

Prince George residents will have the chance to get up close and personal with the Stanley Cup, and celebrate their own homegrown hockey hero, later this summer.

Brett Connolly, who started his career with the Prince George Cougars and assisted on a goal that helped the Washington Capitals win their first Stanley Cup, will bring the trophy home August 20.

"He wants to share this cup with as many people as possible," said Prince George Cougars Vice President Andy Beesley, speaking with Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

"I think in Brett's mind, he feels that the entire city is part of his success and he really wants to share that."

Date is set! August 20th I’m bringing the <a href="https://twitter.com/StanleyCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StanleyCup</a> 🏆 back to Prince George. Can’t wait to share it with you guys! <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofPG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofPG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PGCougars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PGCougars</a> —@bconnolly8

Beesley admits to getting goosebumps when he thinks about Brett's accomplishment and how his community has had the chance to live their dreams through his eyes.

"We all knew he was a special kid back when he was 12, 13, 14 years old," Beesley said.

Hockey fans will have the opportunity to meet Connolly and get their picture taken with the cup at a public rally at the CN centre in Prince George at 12 p.m. on August 20th.

Listen to the entire interview here:

Carolina de Ryk speaks with Andy Beesley of the Prince George Cougars about plans to have a homecoming for alumnus Brett Connolly, who was part of the Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals. 7:44

Read more from CBC British Columbia