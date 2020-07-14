Motel fire in Prince George deliberately set, RCMP say

A motel fire in Prince George, B.C. that ended with the discovery of three bodies inside was deliberately set, according to RCMP.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Cpl. Craig Douglass said investigators are treating the blaze as arson and one individual has already been arrested and released without charge, pending further investigation.

Additionally, the Prince George RCMP's Serious Crime Unit has opened a criminal negligence investigation following reports from motel guests that no alarms went off to alert them to the fire, which started just before 9 am PT July 8.

The B.C. Coroner's Service continues to investigate the exact time and cause of death of the victims found inside the motel, hours after the fire began.

Information about victims not being shared publicly

Neither police nor the coroners service is sharing information about the identities of the deceased, citing privacy. The practice of not releasing the names of victims is standard for RCMP, while some other police forces are more proactive in sharing information with the public.

In an email to CBC, B.C. Coroner's Service spokesperson Andy Watson said the service is focused on determining "how, where, when and [by] what means these people came to their unexpected deaths in the early stages." Watson said the investigation is still in the early stages and cannot be completed until after the RCMP has concluded its work.