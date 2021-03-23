Prince George man accused of pretending to be police officer charged

A 29 year-old B.C. man has been arrested and charged with two counts of personating a police officer.

Prince George RCMP say a member of the public contacted them to say they had been approached on Friday, just after 10 p.m., by a man pretending to be a police officer.

The caller said he first saw the suspect's vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, at a gas station. The vehicle followed before activating what appeared to be blue and red flashing police lights, eventually passing the caller's vehicle, police said.

RCMP said the caller then said they were at a bonfire when a man arrived and identified himself as "Officer Maguire."

When the caller asked the Tahoe driver for his badge number, he became belligerent, according to police.

The Tahoe driver eventually drove away, with the vehicle's red and blue lights flashing.

RCMP say they conducted a search of the area and found the driver of the Tahoe in the parking lot of a local trailer park.

Patrick Maguire, 29, has been arrested for personating a police officer. He has also been ordered to remove the modifications to his vehicle.

2nd incident in days

In what appears to be an unrelated incident, Mounties in B.C.'s Boundary region said Monday they are searching for a suspect who allegedly also posed as a police officer to pull over a driver on a backcountry highway.

The description of that driver doesn't match that of the 29 year-old or his vehicle.