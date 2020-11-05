Prince George man charged with manslaughter in 2019 death
Dallas Phillip Adsit, 30, has been charged in the death of 35-year-old Gregory Gareth Wale
A Prince George man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 35-year-old Gregory Gareth Wale last year.
Prince George RCMP say Dallas Phillip Adsit of Prince George was charged after information came in from the public.
Wale died from serious injuries sustained in a physical altercation near the intersection of 20th Avenue and Redwood Street on Oct. 4, 2019.
Police say he was taken to hospital for medical attention but, shortly after arriving, left of his own accord, without receiving any treatment.
He was found dead at his Edmonton Street residence the next day.
Earlier in the investigation, police said there were two persons of interest in the case.
Adsit, 30, was arrested on Oct. 28, held in custody overnight and released by the court the next day.
His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021.
