Prince George man arrested in historical sexual assault of young girl

The Vancouver Police have arrested a Prince George man in connection with a historical sexual assault involving a young girl and are seeking other potential victims and witnesses.

Kevin Alexander Roberts, 46, was arrested on Monday after a victim, now an adult, reported the alleged crimes to Vancouver police.

Sgt. Jason Robillard with the VPD says the offences — all connected to one victim — occurred in Vancouver and Prince George.

Roberts is a truck driver who works on routes in B.C. and Alberta. He also worked as a school bus driver in the Prince George area. He was arrested in Chilliwack while he was in transit between routes.

The Vancouver police believe there could be additional victims, who would have been between the ages of four to 18, at the time of the offences.

"[Investigators] do have evidence to suggest there are more survivors out there," Robillard said.

Sgt. Jason Robillard holds up a picture of Kevin Alexander Roberts. (Denis Dossman/CBC)

He said it is difficult to narrow the time-frame of the offences, as the victim's identity is under a publication ban.

"We're looking back at anywhere upwards of 20-plus years to right until recent, right up to today," he said.

Robillard described Roberts as between five feet seven inches and five feet eight inches tall , weighing 210 pounds, bald with a goatee. He has a distinctive tattoo of a woman and a snake on his right upper arm.

Police say Crown counsel has approved numerous charges against Roberts including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual assault with a weapon and assault.

The VPD asks anyone with information to call the VPD's Sex Crime Unit at 604-717-0600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.