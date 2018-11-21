Prince George man arrested in historic sexual assault

The Vancouver Police have arrested a Prince George man in connection with a historical sexual assault involving a young girl and are seeking other potential victims and witnesses.

Kevin Alexander Roberts, 46, was arrested on Monday after a victim, now an adult, reported the alleged crimes to Vancouver police.

Roberts is a truck driver who worked on routes in B.C. and Alberta. He also worked as a school bus driver in the Prince George area.

The Vancouver police believe there could be additional victims, who would have been between the ages of four to 18, at the time of the offences.

Police say Crown counsel has approved numerous charges against Roberts including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual assault with a weapon and assault.

The VPD asks anyone with information to call the VPD's Sex Crime Unit at 604-717-0600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.