Taxi vouchers offered for seniors to encourage activity, reduce injury on icy streets

A seniors group in Prince George, B.C., has launched a program to provide taxi vouchers to seniors who are at risk of falling so that they won't feel trapped inside their homes when sidewalks are icy.

The Prince George Council of Seniors launched the Winter Transportation Pilot Program for 65+ in response to winter conditions that have made even a walk to the bus stop challenging, especially for seniors with mobility or health challenges.

"It is pretty treacherous," said Susan Tapp, the council's housing information co-ordinator, told Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

"It can be very dangerous and there's a very high risk of falls," Tapp said. "And falls can, of course, be very treacherous for people over 65, even deadly."

"There's ice on the ground and you can't even see it," program director Candice Miners said. "You are walking and then you're sliding."

Seniors are eligible to participate in the pilot program if they are at risk of falling or have fallen in the past year, and they do not have their own vehicle or Handi-Dart access.

The program provides $6 vouchers to offset taxi fares for appointments and regular daily activities. The vouchers are available during winter months when there is ice or heavy snow on sidewalks.

Susan Tapp, left, and Candice Miners said the Prince George Seniors Council started a taxi voucher program to help seniors get to appointments and social events when streets are icy. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

The $6 voucher covers about half the cost of an average taxi trip in the city.

"It's so, they can still go shopping and go to medical appointments," Miners said. "Maybe go to some social activities on days like today, when there's a lot of snow on ice on the ground to reduce the risk of falling."

Tapp said they have heard from seniors about the impact of lacking safe transportation options when the streets are icy.

Some face a quandary when their medication runs out and they must weigh the risk of a trip to the pharmacy against their fear of falling.

"What we've been hearing from some seniors is that they may have medical appointments that they've been waiting months and months for, [such as] a specialist coming to town," she said.

"If it happens to be like a day like today, you know, they can't wait another couple of months till they come back."

To listen to the complete interview with Susan Tapp and Candice Miners of the Prince George Seniors Council

Whether it's -45 C or horizontal snow or icy sidewalks, getting around in winter can be hazardous — particularly for seniors. That's why the Prince George Council of Seniors is trying to make it easier for people over 65 to stay active and connected in the winter months through a new taxi voucher program. 8:15

