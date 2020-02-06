Taxi vouchers offered for seniors to encourage activity, reduce injury on icy streets
Taxi voucher pilot project aims to encourage active seniors by making safe transport more affordable
A seniors group in Prince George, B.C., has launched a program to provide taxi vouchers to seniors who are at risk of falling so that they won't feel trapped inside their homes when sidewalks are icy.
The Prince George Council of Seniors launched the Winter Transportation Pilot Program for 65+ in response to winter conditions that have made even a walk to the bus stop challenging, especially for seniors with mobility or health challenges.
"It is pretty treacherous," said Susan Tapp, the council's housing information co-ordinator, told Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.
"It can be very dangerous and there's a very high risk of falls," Tapp said. "And falls can, of course, be very treacherous for people over 65, even deadly."
"There's ice on the ground and you can't even see it," program director Candice Miners said. "You are walking and then you're sliding."
Seniors are eligible to participate in the pilot program if they are at risk of falling or have fallen in the past year, and they do not have their own vehicle or Handi-Dart access.
The program provides $6 vouchers to offset taxi fares for appointments and regular daily activities. The vouchers are available during winter months when there is ice or heavy snow on sidewalks.
The $6 voucher covers about half the cost of an average taxi trip in the city.
"It's so, they can still go shopping and go to medical appointments," Miners said. "Maybe go to some social activities on days like today, when there's a lot of snow on ice on the ground to reduce the risk of falling."
Tapp said they have heard from seniors about the impact of lacking safe transportation options when the streets are icy.
Some face a quandary when their medication runs out and they must weigh the risk of a trip to the pharmacy against their fear of falling.
"What we've been hearing from some seniors is that they may have medical appointments that they've been waiting months and months for, [such as] a specialist coming to town," she said.
"If it happens to be like a day like today, you know, they can't wait another couple of months till they come back."
To listen to the complete interview with Susan Tapp and Candice Miners of the Prince George Seniors Council, tap the link below:
With files from Daybreak North
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.