British Columbia

Prince George residents embrace late winter after getting a month's worth of snow in a day

Crews are still digging parts of the city out of the snow, after more than 30 centimetres fell in 24 hours near the end of February — hitting the monthly average in a single day.

Daybreak North listeners share their best pictures showcasing the snow piles in their community

Andrew Kurjata · CBC News ·
A woman stands on a snow bank.
CBC Daybreak North producer Catherine Hansen showcases one the city of Prince George's giant snowbanks. (Catherine Hansen/CBC)

When Mike Hochaka woke up and saw more than 30 centimetres of snow had fallen on his neighbourhood in Prince George, B.C., he had one thought: "Get out there and get it done."

"It" was building a giant snowman, which he has measured to be about 4.5 metres, or 15 feet, tall — bigger than the 12-footer he put together in 2019.

The 14-hour project is an example of how people in the city are embracing an unusually snowy February.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jonathan Bau says historically, Prince George receives about 28 centimetres of precipitation in February, but this year that amount was 60.2 centimetres.

A man standing beside a snowman
After receiving a particularly large dump of snow, Mike and Connie Hochacka built a snowman they say measures 4.5 metres tall. (Mike Hochaka)

And about half of that fell in a single 24-hour period, between Feb. 20 and 21, followed by another heavy dump on Feb. 25.

The city issues a heavy snowfall declaration whenever more than 20 centimetres of snow falls in 24 hours.

It did so three times in February: on the first, 21st and 27th.

When that happens, efforts are made to triage clearing efforts to focus on priority routes, says Jordan Wiseman, manager of roads and fleets for the city.

The desire to get roads as clear as quickly as possible also results in tall piles of snow being left between lanes and in parking lots, before crews have the time to eventually transport them to two "snow dumps" in the city.

A man stands in front of a snow plow.
Jordan Wiseman, manager of road fleets and safety for the City of Prince George, says crews are taking between 350 to 400 loads of snow to two 'snow dumps' in the city every night as they continue to clear roads after two heavy snowfalls in a row. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC)

On average, he says, there are 400 loads of snow in city trucks being transported every night.

He asks that people frustrated by the long wait for the roads to clear to be patient, adding there are more than 100 city employees, plus contractors, working to dig the community out, day and night.

A piece of heavy machinery drives on a large pile of snow.
The 'snow dumps' — sites where city crews transport loads of snow after they are removed from rows — will often last into late May and even June before melting completely. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC)

Meanwhile, many people are enjoying the winter weather.

The Caledonia Nordic cross-country ski club, located just 10 kilometres from downtown Prince George, says its conditions are "fantastic," while the Purden Ski Village about 65 kilometres out of town is urging people to enjoy the "stellar" snowfall.

The timing of the snowfall was also fortuitous for Tourism Prince George, which is hosting about 300 delegates from across the province for the annual B.C. Tourism and Hospitality Conference.

"It's been really cool," said Tourism CEO Colin Carson, who took a group of 60 visitors out for a cross-country ski and snowshoe trip that included a bonfire and mulled wine.

"It really makes the city look beautiful."

Carson isn't the only one seeing the fun side of the snow.

Listeners of CBC's Daybreak North, which broadcasts to northern British Columbia, shared their best pictures showcasing the snow piles in their community.

A child climbs a giant pile of snow.
Becky Russell's son nears the summit of snow pile in the middle of their cul de sac in the Pinewood neighbourhood. (Becky Russell)
A car buried under snow.
City blyaws require people to remove vehicles from roads for snowclearing, but not everyone manages to do so. (Coral Leigh)
One girl stands on top of a snow pile while another leans into it.
The elevated Hart neighbourhood on the north end of the city has received even more snow than those living in the 'the Bowl' of Prince George. (Joanne Ranson)
A moose head pokes out behind a snow bank.
A snow bank provides cover for a visiting moose in Prince George's Hart neighbhourhood. (Robert Edge)
A school bus drives through snow piles taller than it.
School buses faced delays and cancellations after a particularly heavy snowfall. (Jerrilyn Crawford )
A house behind snow.
Renae Heppner's house is barely visible from the street due to the large amount of snowfall. (Renae Heppner)
A man with a shovel stands in front of a snowbank.
Krystal Cobb of Mackenzie, 160 kilometres north of Prince George, uses her six-foot-tall husband for scale to showcase the community's snow. (Krystal Cobb)
Two children and a dog on a snow pile.
While adults shovel and snow blow, kids and dogs enjoy playing. (Jessica Campbell)
A woman and a dog stand on top of snow.
Kelli Cyca takes her dog on a 'Sunday morning hill climb' in front of her home in Quesnel, 120 kilometres south of Prince George. (Kelli Cyca)
A camper is nearly completely covered by snowfall.
A camper is nearly completely covered in snow. (Todd Wikjord)
A pile of snow in front of a building.
The Staples building in Quesnel, B.C., is nearly invisible behind a pile of snow. (Betty Ambery)
A kid on a snow pile.
Even residents of B.C.'s North Coast had to do some digging after Prince Rupert was hit by snow in February. (Sharon Howie Grattan)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andrew Kurjata

CBC Prince George | @akurjata

Andrew Kurjata is an award-winning journalist covering Northern British Columbia for CBC Radio and cbc.ca, situated in unceded Lheidli T'enneh territory in Prince George. You can email him at andrew.kurjata@cbc.ca. You can also send encrypted messages using Signal or iMessage to 250.552.2058.

With files from Betsy Trumpener and Daybreak North

