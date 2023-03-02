Prince George residents embrace late winter after getting a month's worth of snow in a day
Daybreak North listeners share their best pictures showcasing the snow piles in their community
When Mike Hochaka woke up and saw more than 30 centimetres of snow had fallen on his neighbourhood in Prince George, B.C., he had one thought: "Get out there and get it done."
"It" was building a giant snowman, which he has measured to be about 4.5 metres, or 15 feet, tall — bigger than the 12-footer he put together in 2019.
The 14-hour project is an example of how people in the city are embracing an unusually snowy February.
Environment Canada meteorologist Jonathan Bau says historically, Prince George receives about 28 centimetres of precipitation in February, but this year that amount was 60.2 centimetres.
And about half of that fell in a single 24-hour period, between Feb. 20 and 21, followed by another heavy dump on Feb. 25.
The city issues a heavy snowfall declaration whenever more than 20 centimetres of snow falls in 24 hours.
It did so three times in February: on the first, 21st and 27th.
When that happens, efforts are made to triage clearing efforts to focus on priority routes, says Jordan Wiseman, manager of roads and fleets for the city.
The desire to get roads as clear as quickly as possible also results in tall piles of snow being left between lanes and in parking lots, before crews have the time to eventually transport them to two "snow dumps" in the city.
On average, he says, there are 400 loads of snow in city trucks being transported every night.
He asks that people frustrated by the long wait for the roads to clear to be patient, adding there are more than 100 city employees, plus contractors, working to dig the community out, day and night.
Meanwhile, many people are enjoying the winter weather.
The Caledonia Nordic cross-country ski club, located just 10 kilometres from downtown Prince George, says its conditions are "fantastic," while the Purden Ski Village about 65 kilometres out of town is urging people to enjoy the "stellar" snowfall.
The timing of the snowfall was also fortuitous for Tourism Prince George, which is hosting about 300 delegates from across the province for the annual B.C. Tourism and Hospitality Conference.
"It's been really cool," said Tourism CEO Colin Carson, who took a group of 60 visitors out for a cross-country ski and snowshoe trip that included a bonfire and mulled wine.
"It really makes the city look beautiful."
Carson isn't the only one seeing the fun side of the snow.
Listeners of CBC's Daybreak North, which broadcasts to northern British Columbia, shared their best pictures showcasing the snow piles in their community.
With files from Betsy Trumpener and Daybreak North
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?