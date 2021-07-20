Popular Prince George tattoo shop burned in suspicious fire

A popular Prince George, B.C., tattoo shop is closed indefinitely following an early-morning fire that police have deemed suspicious.

Crews responded to the blaze at Handsome Cabin Boy Tattoo at approximately 6:30 a.m. PT Tuesday to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the shop, which is in the middle unit of a strip mall on the 1600-block of 20th Avenue.

No injuries were reported, but the damage is estimated at approximately $200,000.

Prince George RCMP say the fire appears to have been suspicious and are seeking dashcam footage or anyone with information about the source of the blaze.

Handsome Cabin Boy Tattoo in Prince George is closed indefinitely. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

The damage caused by the early-morning fire at Handsome Cabin Boy Tattoo was extensive. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Owner Theresa Sapergia said her security service called her early in the morning to alert her and by the time she arrived at her shop there was "smoke out of both sides," with first responders on the scene.

She said she's not sure what her next steps will be, but she will contact customers with existing appointments.

An adjacent health food shop said it will also be closed until further notice.





Subscribe to Daybreak North on CBC Listen or your favourite podcast app, and connect with CBC Northern British Columbia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.