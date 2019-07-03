The renowned opera La Bohème hits the stage in Prince George this week, and the artistic director of the company behind it says she has no doubt audiences will love the production.

"I think this story is a timeless love story that I think everybody can relate to… trying to continue a relationship through really difficult times," says Melanie Nicol, artistic director of the Fraser Lyric Opera Society.

The company was founded in 2014, and is the first professional opera company in the region. When Nicol first moved to Prince George, she was working for the symphony there, which was collaborating with the University of British Columbia Opera. She says Prince George audiences loved it so much that starting a company was a no-brainer.

"We have such a rich and diverse arts community in the town already and I just thought... opera, why not? Let's make this a Prince George mainstay," says Nicol.

The music of La Bohème is composed by Giacomo Puccini. It tells the story of four starving artists living, loving, and making art in Paris. It's considered one of the most popular operas of all time.

The Fraser Lyric Opera is one of the few opera companies in B.C. (Melanie Nicol )

The Fraser Lyric Opera has partnered with Theatre Northwest for the show. The Prince George theatre is not typically used for opera.

"If you're sitting in the front row... you are right there, the singers are right there, almost singing right in your lap" says Nicol.

"It's real, the drama is real, and the emotions are real.. you can experience that so much more when it's just up close and personal."

La Bohème opens Friday, July 5, and runs until Sunday July 7 at Theater Northwest.