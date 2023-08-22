Police say 'many' taken to hospital after explosion, fire in downtown Prince George

Police say "many" people have been taken to hospital after an explosion and fire in downtown Prince George, B.C., early Tuesday.

RCMP said there was an explosion near the Wood Innovation and Design Centre around 7 a.m. PT.

"Many have been transported to hospital," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper told CBC News. "We are insisting today the public stay out of this area."

Police said in a release that first responders are on the scene at 4th Avenue and Dominion Street.

Streets between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue on Dominion Street down to Queensway have been closed and police are asking the public to avoid the area to allow first responders to work safely during a "dynamic" situation.

"The number of casualties is currently unknown," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said. "More information will be provided as it comes available."

Northern Health said the University Hospital of Northern B.C. received three patients. Two were brought in by B.C. Emergency Health Services and one by a bystander.

The health authority said their conditions were not available but at least one had serious injuries.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation, RCMP said.

Witnesses said they felt a minor shaking of their homes as far as five kilometres away around the time of the explosion.

More to come.