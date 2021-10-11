Building in downtown Prince George destroyed by fire

A unique 70-year-old building in downtown Prince George, B.C., was destroyed by fire on Sunday.

Firefighters are trying to determine what caused the blaze at the commercial building on Brunswick Street.

The Prince George Fire Rescue Service said in a statement that firefighters were alerted to the fire just after 6 a.m. PT and it took hours to put it out.

The building, which was empty at the time of the fire, was completely destroyed, according to the release. No nearby buildings were damaged. The fire department estimates the building is valued at $2 million.

Records with B.C. Assessment say the building on the more than 8,000-square-foot property was constructed in 1949, and has not been sold in the past three years.

The building, built in 1949, had been used as a bar and brewery in the past. It was most recently a real estate office.

There were no injuries from the fire, according to the fire department.