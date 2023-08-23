After Prince George explosion, some of the injured avoided hospital treatment: harm reduction group

Harm reduction workers say the number of injured people from Tuesday's explosion in downtown Prince George is likely much higher than the official count, and they fear it could rise.

Katt Cadieux, executive director of Uniting Northern Drug Users (UNDU), says at least 10 people went to their office — a trailer providing harm reduction services at a homeless encampment — instead of the hospital.

Yesterday, the Northern Health authority said three people were treated at the hospital for injuries, including one person in critical condition who was transported to the Vancouver Coastal Health authority for further treatment.

Cadieux says she's not surprised by the authority's reported number. She says unhoused people and those who use drugs often face discrimination when trying to access medical care.

Prince George fire crews attend to a structure fire caused by an explosion in downtown Prince George on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (James Doyle/The Canadian Press)

"A lot of people are afraid to access the hospital … They are treated like they're just drug seeking," she said.

"And a lot of times they're treated with disrespect or they're not taken seriously."

She says UNDU brought in additional community nurses and people with first aid training, and that her staff reported seeing injuries ranging from major trauma to suspected concussions, and cuts from shrapnel sent flying across many blocks in the downtown core.

"We're going to need some steady nurse outreach for the next week, at least, because more people are going to be coming out … Guaranteed, at least half the people that were hurt were hiding yesterday."

Cadieux says they are offering to accompany people to the hospital or walk-in clinics, but they can't compel people to go if they are fearful or reluctant.

Katt Cadieux of Uniting Northern Drug Users (UNDU) says at least 10 people came to their office at the Moccasin Flats homeless encampment seeking treatment for injuries from the explosion. (Kate Partridge/CBC)

A spokesperson for Northern Health says additional staff at their downtown harm reduction office — known as the Needle Exchange — came in to assist, and teams of nurses were on the street offering help, as well.

"We're pretty shook up … [and] really worried about who actually got severe injuries or death," the spokesperson said.

"Just not knowing — that alone is scary."

'We're all affected as a community here'

The blast was felt in many parts of the city of about 80,000 residents at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

RCMP confirmed the explosion shortly after, and cordoned off an 'exclusion zone' in the downtown area while they ensured the risk to the public had passed.

RCMP says they are investigating the explosion as suspicious. They have not released any information on what might have caused the explosion, or a timeline for the investigation.

Cadieux says UNDU and community partners are planning to continue to support unhoused people as they navigate the fallout of incident.

She urged people to be compassionate and resist jumping to conclusions about the cause of the blast.

"We're all affected as a community here. And, I think what we need to do is come together as a community and support our people that were harmed and injured and [figure out] how can we work together. I think that's really the big message here."