Copper-pipe theft led to explosion in Prince George: RCMP

Copper-pipe thieves damaged a gas line and caused an explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., that sent three people to hospital last month, police say.

The blast happened around 7 a.m. PT on Aug. 22 in a former restaurant that had been closed since 2016.

RCMP say the building had been inspected and locked up by its owners on the evening of Aug. 21 but it was "broken into over the course of the night by multiple unauthorized people," according to a release.

"Fire investigators have further determined there is evidence of copper pipe theft, which resulted in damage to at least one natural gas line," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in the release.

Police say natural gas built up inside the building and was eventually ignited by one of the people who broke in, who was unaware of the danger.

A city worker who was taken to hospital told friends she had smelled gas at the site and tried to warn people away before the explosion happened.

RCMP have not announced any arrests and say the investigation is ongoing.