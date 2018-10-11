1 of 2 pipelines back on after gas line explosion near Prince George, B.C.

One of two pipelines has been turned back on after a natural gas explosion damaged the other and saw homes evacuated on Tuesday.

The smaller, 30-inch Enbridge pipeline was shut down as a precaution after the 36-inch line exploded in Shelley, northeast of Prince George, at about 5:30 p.m.

Gas was flowing in that line again as of early Thursday, according to FortisBC.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/Enbridge?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Enbridge</a> has received approval to restart its 30-inch natural gas line. However, gas supply will continue to be constrained and we are asking our customers to help conserve. Learn more. <a href="https://t.co/SV1ZTmI2bk">https://t.co/SV1ZTmI2bk</a> —@FortisBC

"This means that we will begin to restore service to our approximately 128 customers in Salmon Valley who had their service disrupted," said a statement.

The electricity and gas company said the line was carefully checked before it received permission to restart it at about 80 per cent of normal capacity.

However, gas supply in other areas will continue to be limited as the larger, damaged pipeline is still being repaired.

Fortis BC has asked all British Columbians to avoid any "non-essential" use of natural gas.

Residents can conserve gas by turning down their thermostats, turning off fireplaces and reducing use of gas-powered hot water and cooking appliances.

As many as 700,000 B.C. customers could be affected. 5:36

Explosion prompts evacuations

A bright, orange fireball from the explosion could be seen for kilometres and homes within the vicinity were evacuated as a precaution. Residents, who said the explosion sounded like thunder, were allowed to return about two hours later.

Big fire north of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Princegeorge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Princegeorge</a>. Smoke up to 10k feet. <a href="https://t.co/mdbgjbnzvd">pic.twitter.com/mdbgjbnzvd</a> —@gregnoel

RCMP said there was no damage to anything other than the pipeline and no one was injured.

No cause of the explosion has been determined. The National Energy Board is investigating.

With files from Andrew Kurjata, Lien Yeung and Wil Fundal

Read more from CBC British Columbia