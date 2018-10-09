Skip to Main Content
Evacuations underway near Prince George, B.C., after reports of gas line explosion
Evacuations are underway near Shelley, B.C. about 15 km northeast of Prince George, B.C., after a fiery explosion lit up the night sky. The cause of the fireball is still officially unconfirmed but a local First Nations chief and an RCMP officer said it's believed to be a gas line explosion.

A large explosion was seen in the skies near Prince George.

Evacuations are underway north of Prince George, B.C., after a fiery explosion lit up the sky.

A First Nation leader said the Shelley Reserve and a nearby subdivision in Shelley, about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George, are being evacuated as a result.

Posts on social media show an incandescent orange fireball in the sky near the northern B.C. city.

The cause of the fire has not been officially confirmed but the chief and an RCMP officer on the road leading to the scene said it was believed to be a gas line explosion.

Six ambulances were seen on social media stationed along the same road.

