Evacuations underway near Prince George, B.C., after reports of gas line explosion

Evacuations are underway north of Prince George, B.C., after a fiery explosion lit up the sky.

A First Nation leader said the Shelley Reserve and a nearby subdivision in Shelley, about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George, are being evacuated as a result.

Posts on social media show an incandescent orange fireball in the sky near the northern B.C. city.

The cause of the fire has not been officially confirmed but the chief and an RCMP officer on the road leading to the scene said it was believed to be a gas line explosion.

Six ambulances were seen on social media stationed along the same road.

Hi everyone this is what I know about the fire. It is a gas line explosion northwest of Prince George, northwest of the city, around Shelley. Several emergency vehicles on scene. Don't know cause, don't know injuries. Will update when I do. 📷 <a href="https://twitter.com/Dhruv7491?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dhruv7491</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cityofPG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cityofPG</a> <a href="https://t.co/pdoFC4ZGvY">pic.twitter.com/pdoFC4ZGvY</a> —@akurjata

