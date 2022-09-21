Minor earthquake felt in Prince George, B.C.
3.1 magnitude quake reported at 3:07 p.m. PT
Residents of Prince George, B.C. reported feeling a sudden jolt Wednesday afternoon, shortly after 3:07 p.m. PT
Earthquakes Canada has measured the quake at magnitude 3.4.
Multiple residents throughout the community reported having felt the tremor.
No injuries or damage have been reported.
The region near the geographic centre of B.C. is not generally known for earthquakes.
