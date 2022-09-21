Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·Breaking

Minor earthquake felt in Prince George, B.C.

Residents of Prince George, B.C. felt a brief jolt Wednesday afternoon.

3.1 magnitude quake reported at 3:07 p.m. PT

CBC News ·
People in downtown Prince George, B.C., reported feeling a sudden jolt Thursday afternoon. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Residents of Prince George, B.C. reported feeling a sudden jolt Wednesday afternoon, shortly after 3:07 p.m. PT

Earthquakes Canada has measured the quake at magnitude 3.4.

Multiple residents throughout the community reported having felt the tremor.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

The region near the geographic centre of B.C. is not generally known for earthquakes.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now