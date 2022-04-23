Prince George RCMP seeking suspect in downtown arsons

Prince George RCMP say they are treating two downtown fires as suspicious, with one already deemed an arson by investigators.

The first fire started April 18 at around 4 a.m PT in the 2100 block of Quince Street in a private residence. A fourplex was burned, with estimated damages of $500,000. There were no injuries and the cause is still under investigation.

The second fire started minutes later in a barber shop on the 1100 block of Third Avenue. The business has been destroyed and investigators have ruled it to be an arson, with damages in excess of $1 million.

RCMP have released surveillance photos of an individual and a vehicle they believe could be connected to the fire.

The first photo of the suspect depicts an individual wearing a ball cap and a bandana over their face, as well as gloves, carrying what appears to be a jerrycan.

The second is of a full-sized, two tone, dark-coloured pickup truck which was seen driving along Third Avenue around the time the fire broke out.

Police are asking witnesses for any information.

Police tape blocks off the site of a suspected arson in downtown Prince George, B.C. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

Series of blazes downtown

Several other downtown businesses have been destroyed or damaged by overnight fires in recent months.

They include Special Beauty Parlour and Day Spa, also on Third Avenue, which has remained closed since being burned last June in a fire that was considered suspicious.

A former pub-turned-real estate office was destroyed in a fire last October. That investigation has not yet been completed.