The brazen shooting in 2017, which happened on a main thoroughfare, rattled Prince George residents. (Ash Kelly/CBC)

A judge has sentenced two men to life in prison for their roles in a high-profile triple shooting in Prince George, B.C., nearly four years ago.

Seaver Tye Miller, 25, and Joshua West, 37, were part of a group that riddled a vehicle on Foothills Boulevard with shotgun blasts in January 2017.

Two people died in the drug related attack. A third victim was rushed to hospital and survived.

Miller, who was identified as the leader of the group, will not be eligible to apply for parole for 15 years.

West will have to wait 13 years before he can apply for parole.

Kylaah (left) and Alysha Franks said their father, David Franks, was always there for them and would give them his last dollar if they needed it. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

Alysha Franks, whose father David Franks died in attack, was visibly upset when the sentences were announced.

"Honestly, I don't even know what to say right now," said Alysha. "They got life in prison, but it's just not enough for taking two people's lives.

"It's just sickening."

Thomas Reed, a father of two and a grandfather of six, also died in the shooting.

"We have some pictures on the wall ... My kids come up to me and say, 'Who's that guy?' " said Reed's son, Kaylen Thomas. "You could only imagine how hard it is to explain it to them."

Keri Reed, with her daughter outside the Prince George courthouse, said she had an unexpected feeling of relief when the sentences were announced. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

Reed's daughter, Keri, said she felt some relief when the sentences were read out. "I honestly feel pretty good about it," she said.

During the first day of the hearing, Joshua West turned to the families to give an apology. It's a moment that stood out to Keri.

"I'm still surprised about the apology," she said. "All night long, all I could think about was that he stood up, and looked at us and apologized."

Keri said West was the only person charged with her father's death to express regret to the families.

West and Miller pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year.

Aaron Moore, who was at the scene during the shooting, pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

Perry Charlie was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder following a trial in 2019.

Charlie is scheduled to be sentenced on December 17, 2020.