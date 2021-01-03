Prince George RCMP investigate New Year's Day homicide

Prince George RCMP are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man, reported just hours after the new year began.



At about 1:45 a.m. PT on Jan. 1 police received calls about a possible murder in a residence on the 2800 block of 15th Avenue.



Patrol officers arrived at the small blue bungalow and discovered the victim, dead at the scene. The Prince George RCMP Serious Crime Unit was called in, and is now leading the investigation.



The identity of the victim, and circumstances of death, have not been released by police.



"Police believe this was a targeted event," said RCMP in a media release. "This investigation is in the early stages and significant resources have been deployed."

RCMP are asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone that may have witnessed the incident, or anyone that may have information, is being urged to contact the Prince George RCMP, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.