This is how dark Prince George was this morning, blanketed by wildfire smoke
The sky remained dark orange well past 9 a.m. PT
Hours after the sun had risen Friday morning, the street lights in Prince George, B.C., remained lit as thick smoke and ash smothered the city.
The sky over this part of central B.C. was still dark orange well past 9 a.m. PT.
CBC reporter Nicole Oud in Prince George described the darkness as the worst she's witnessed all summer and said the smoke and ash in the air are palpable the second anyone steps outside.
The culprit is the province's biggest blaze, the Shovel Lake wildfire, which is burning west of Prince George between Burns Lake and Vanderhoof, sending smoke wafting in all directions.
More than 150 firefighters and thousands of residents are on standby after the B.C. Wildfire Service issued an "extreme fire behaviour warning" on Thursday afternoon.
Gusts of up to 40 km/h are in the forecast for Friday and officials said the nearby 79,000-hectare (790-square-kilometre) fire — almost seven times the size of the City of Vancouver — is in danger of being whipped up by strong winds.
With files from Nicole Oud, Rhianna Schmunk and Andrew Kurjata
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.