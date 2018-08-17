Skip to Main Content
This is how dark Prince George was this morning, blanketed by wildfire smoke
Photos

Hours after the sun had risen on Friday morning, the street lights in Prince George, B.C., remained lit as thick smoke and ash smothered the city.

The sky remained dark orange well past 9 a.m. PT

Clare Hennig · CBC News ·
Sunrise was at 5:55 a.m. PT in Prince George but the rising sun did little to lighten the city. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

The sky over this part of central B.C. was still dark orange well past 9 a.m. PT.

Prince George, pictured at 9:10 a.m. PT on Aug. 17. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

CBC reporter Nicole Oud in Prince George described the darkness as the worst she's witnessed all summer and said the smoke and ash in the air are palpable the second anyone steps outside.

Evacuees from around the region line up outside an emergency reception centre in Prince George this morning, where the sky was coloured dark orange — and outright black in some places — as smoke and ash from the nearby Shovel Lake wildfire floated over the city. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

The culprit is the province's biggest blaze, the Shovel Lake wildfire, which is burning west of Prince George between Burns Lake and Vanderhoof, sending smoke wafting in all directions.

Street lights were still on in some parts of Prince George well after 10 a.m. PT. (Mike Zimmer/CBC)

More than 150 firefighters and thousands of residents are on standby after the B.C. Wildfire Service issued an "extreme fire behaviour warning" on Thursday afternoon.

The sky finally started to lighten by 10:30 a.m. PT but the air remained filled with smoke. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

Gusts of up to 40 km/h are in the forecast for Friday and officials said the nearby 79,000-hectare (790-square-kilometre) fire — almost seven times the size of the City of Vancouver — is in danger of being whipped up by strong winds.

With files from Nicole Oud, Rhianna Schmunk and Andrew Kurjata

