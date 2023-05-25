Code orange declared at Prince George hospital after bus crash north of city

People are being asked to avoid visiting the emergency room of University Hospital of Northern B.C. (UHNBC) in Prince George following a bus crash near Mackenzie, north of the city.

A joint release from RCMP and Northern Health says approximately 30 people were on the bus but there are no serious injuries.

However, Health Minister Adrian Dix has tweeted that some people have been "critically" injured.

CBC News has contacted several authorities for clarification.

In his tweet, Dix said families can call the hospital at 1-250-565-2000 if they are concerned about loved ones who might have been involved in the crash.

Code orange protocols are activated at UHNBC Hospital in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrinceGeorge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrinceGeorge</a> & a <a href="https://twitter.com/Northern_Health?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Northern_Health</a> connections bus has been deployed to the accident site to assist on scene. More updates to come, but in the meantime, families impacted can call 1. 250.565.2000 to locate their loved ones. —@adriandix

Disaster-level event

A code orange is typically reserved for natural disasters and mass casualty events and is implemented to allow staff to focus on triage on treatment. Additional staff and managers can also be brought in as needed.

Approximately 30 people were on the charter bus at the time of the crash, which occurred at about 8:30 a.m. along the Firth Lake Forest Service Road between Prince George and Mackenzie.

Seven ground ambulances, three emergency health support units and multiple police officers are at the scene, according to RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

Cooper said efforts to reach those injured have been hampered by heavy rain and difficult road conditions, as the crash occurred on a forest service road.

Residents asked to avoid city's only ER

Anyone without life-threatening injuries is asked not to visit the emergency room at UHNBC, the city's only ER.

The hospital serves a population of around 90,000 and is the major regional hub hospital for northern B.C.

Northern Health says patients with non-urgent surgeries and other procedures might be contacted about having appointments rescheduled.

Those in need of care are asked to instead visit their family doctor, the Prince George Urgent and Primary Care Clinic or use Northern Health's telephone and virtual care services.

Nurses and other staff at the hospital have been raising concerns about a lack of staffing in recent months, saying UHNBC is at a "breaking point" and describing long waits in the emergency room as patients lineup to receive care.