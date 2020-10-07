Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant believed to be in Prince George area, RCMP say

RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is believed to be in the area of Prince George, B.C.

Steven James Fontaine, 37, has an extensive criminal record in communities across Canada and is considered violent, police said.

A Canada-wide warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 2 when he violated the conditions of his release by failing to return to his home in Prince George.

Police have not been able to find him, but it's believed he is still in the area.

Fontaine is described as an Indigenous man who is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, with tattoos including "James" on the left side of his forehead around his eye.

Police warn that Fontaine should be considered violent. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to avoid confronting him and to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they want to remain anonymous.