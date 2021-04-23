Prince George RCMP investigating city's 4th homicide of 2021

The death of a Prince George, B.C., man who had suffered traumatic injuries is being investigated as the city's fourth homicide of 2021, RCMP say.

Police said the man arrived at a city hospital's emergency department around 3:30 a.m. PT Thursday, but did not survive his injuries.

"Preliminary information indicates that prior to arrival at the hospital the male was associated with a

residence on the 900-block of Carney Street," said Const. Jennifer Cooper.

"Police are familiar with this residence as it was the subject of a controlled drugs and substances act warrant executed by the Street Crew Unit in March of this year."

Cooper said investigators believe the man was targeted and there is no risk to the public.

The Prince George RCMP serious crime unit is asking people with dashcam footage from the area of 10th Avenue and Carney Street between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on April 22 to come forward.