'Don't drive,' Prince George residents told as freezing rain leads to chaos on the roads

Drivers in several cities across B.C. are being advised to stay off local highways if they can Tuesday morning as the weather creates chaos on the roads.

In Prince George, the RCMP have asked all drivers to avoid driving anywhere "unless absolutely necessary" because extreme freezing rain conditions have led to dangerously slippery roads.

Travel advisories are in place for all four directions leading out of the city. B.C. Transit has cancelled buses until temperatures rise and melt the ice.

"Don't drive. Conditions are really slick all over Prince George. We do have multiple accidents on each highway leading out of Prince George, so we're recommending that motorists do not travel on highways at this time," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

"We're also recommending that, if you don't have to drive this morning in town, please don't. I've seen garbage trucks pulled over and chocked up, I've seen even big, four-wheel-drive trucks that are having trouble. So, slow down if you are driving, leave lots of room — you will not stop in time."

Roads across Prince George, B.C., were coated in a layer of freezing rain on Tuesday. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

School District No. 57 is advising students and parents to "stay home and come to school only when it is safe to do so." A statement from the district said local schools are open and school buses are running, but they are late due to the conditions.

The University of Northern British Columbia has cancelled Tuesday's classes altogether.

Highway 16 is closed on Peden Hill and Highway 97 is shut down between Patterson Road and Courval Road.

Separately, Highway 1 westbound was closed near Revelstoke for more than two hours Tuesday morning due to downed power lines.

Near Merritt, officials are dealing with an incident on the snowy Coquihalla Highway, according to DriveBC.