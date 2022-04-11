Trudeau expected to talk electric vehicle infrastructure during Victoria visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit Victoria on Monday to make an announcement highlighting investments in electric vehicle infrastructure.
Prime minister's visit follows budget that placed heavy emphasis on transitioning to green economy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in Victoria on Monday, where he is expected to make an announcement highlighting investments in electric vehicle infrastructure.
The federal budget tabled last week placed a heavy emphasis on transitioning to the green economy, with new investments in critical minerals and metals, expanding the availability of zero-emission vehicles and charging stations.
The new national emissions reduction plan added a goal this month that one in five new cars sold be zero emissions by 2026, rising to 60 per cent by 2030.
That is up from the 50 per cent goal the Liberals set less than a year ago.
Trudeau is also expected to meet with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps later in the day.
