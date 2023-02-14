RCMP investigating 4 homicides connected to 'drug subculture' in northern B.C. city

RCMP in Prince George, a city in northern B.C. located about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver, are investigating their fourth homicide in less than two months.

Investigators believe all four deaths are "related to the drug subculture in Prince George," according to RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

She said although the violence has been directed at people involved in the drug trade, there is also a threat to public safety.

"We are advising the public that those responsible for these crimes are violent and do not hold public safety in any regard."

Man found dead in home

The most recent incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. PT on April 1.

Police say a man was found dead in a home in the 2200 block of Quince Street.

RCMP released details about the death on April 4 and, at the same time, said another death in the city, previously deemed "suspicious," is also being investigated as a homicide.

It occurred on March 7 when a man was found dead outside a highrise apartment building less than 500 meters from city hall.

The next day, bloodstains were visible in the building's parking lot and on a glass entrance door, which required tenants to walk through the crime scene in order to leave the building.

Police would not release any details about the death or their investigation. CBC News made repeated requests for several weeks for information , but no further details were released until Tuesday, when they confirmed it was a homicide

A Prince George RCMP officer stands in the apartment hallway of a building where a man died on March 7. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC)

The deadly toll in Prince George also includes a woman killed in a small yellow house just a few doors down from the popular Lheidli T'enneh Park and a woman found dead in a mobile home on an icy street. Both occurred in February.

On Feb. 16, RCMP announced they had arrested one woman, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of the woman at the mobile home.

At the time, RCMP said they were still searching for "other suspects" that may be connected to the case.

Similar warning issued last year

It was almost exactly a year ago that RCMP in Prince George issued a similar warning about gang violence connected to the drug trade in the city, following three targeted killings by the end of March.

By the end of 2022, there were six homicides publicly reported — three targeted shootings on Jan. 25, March 12 and March 27, followed by a fatal stabbing on June 28, a shooting on Nov. 14 and a sixth homicide which RCMP are not releasing details about.

According to Statistics Canada data, that makes 2022 the city's second-deadliest going back to 1998, tied with 2021 and just behind 2010, when seven homicides were recorded.

On a per-capita basis, 2010 and 2004 had the most homicides per 100,000 people for the same time period.

Mayor 'very angry'

Prince George Mayor Simon Yu calls it a tragedy that's affecting the whole city and tarnishing the image of Prince George.

"My condolences go to the victims' families, but you know, I'm just very angry. The drug trade is preying on people," he said.

Cooper said the Combined Forces Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team has been in the city since last month, working with the Serious Crime Unit to try to stem the violence.