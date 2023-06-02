Pride flags vandalized at Delta, B.C., church ahead of Pride Month

Pride flags displayed at a church in Delta, B.C., were targeted by vandalism a day before the start of Pride Month.

Black paint was splattered on glass in front of a Progress Pride and rainbow flag on display at Ladner United Church on Wednesday, according to Delta police

"It's ... like a punch in the stomach," Pastor Nancy Painter told CBC News.

Despite the incident, the church says it will continue to support inclusivity.

"Our flags are not going anywhere, they will still be here and we will still stand up for people to be treated equally and with respect," Painter said.

An anonymous supporter put a "Love Wins" lawn display on the church's yard Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The church raised a Pride flag Thursday morning and Painter says many people have stopped by to donate funds for the cleanup and share words of support.

The church was also pleasantly surprised when it found a "Love Wins" lawn display set up by an anonymous supporter.

The vandalism comes as Pride parade organizers worry Canadian events will have to be scaled back because of security concerns. Pride events in the United States are also facing increased threats.

Communities such as the district of Hope, B.C. have decided not to fly the Pride flag, and a recent meeting of an Ontario Catholic school board got so heated, amid a debate of Pride flags at schools, the police had to be called.

A Progress Pride flag is pictured raised at Delta City Hall on Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The latest hate crimes report from Statistics Canada noted a 64 per cent increase in cases targeting individuals for their sexual orientation.

Police investigating incident as hate crime

Delta police say the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

It's the fifth time the church's Pride flags have been vandalized, according to Acting Insp. James Sandberg.

"Previously we have seen them spray-painted, torn, slashed with a knife, and egged," he said.

It's unknown who threw the paint, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta police.