Pride crosswalk defaced outside West Vancouver police station

Police in West Vancouver, B.C., are investigating after a driver defaced the police department's newly unveiled Pride crosswalk.

Police say staff inside the station heard a "loud and sustained" tire squealing outside just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers discovered tire marks across part of the crosswalk. The car, which appeared to have two occupants, sped away and hasn't been found.

"This is very upsetting," Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a release Wednesday.

"For whatever reason, this person has chosen to leave a gesture of hate on a crosswalk that stands for the exact opposite."

Police unveiled the crosswalk last week at the intersection of 16th Street and Esquimalt Avenue.

Investigators have since found video surveillance of the incident.

Police say they're looking for a black Ford Mustang, made between 1999 and 2004, with red racing stripes along the top and sides. The car has a rear spoiler and hood scoop.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300.