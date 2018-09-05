Girl badly burned in science project accident is going back to school after 'miraculous' healing

Tuesday marked the first day of school for most B.C. students. For Presley Peterson, that rite of passage will come a few days later.

But it's a feat that it's happening at all. The 11-year-old girl from the South Cariboo region was badly injured in June after her science fair project involving gunpowder unexpectedly burst into flames.

Presley suffered second-degree burns to her face, neck, arms and hands.

She has been recovering at home for the past two weeks after spending the summer at B.C. Children's Hospital.

"She's doing really good," Presley's mother, Karen Peterson, told Doug Herbert, guest host of CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

"The biggest thing is to not be in the same room as me. If you have to be in the same room as your 12-year-old for two months, it's quite interesting," Peterson said with a laugh.

Positive mindset

Presley experienced a "huge, miraculous change" over the summer, Peterson said.

The two remaining open wounds that Presley had when leaving the hospital have since closed.

She wears compression garments and gloves 23 hours a day, which are only removed when she bathes and changes her dressings.

Presley spent nearly two months at B.C. Children's Hospital. She was discharged in mid-August. (Karen Peterson)

Doctors say her face is improving and that she'll have minimal scarring. Part of that has come from Presley's mindset, her mother said.

"That's what the doctor said on the burn floor — that she was healing faster than most children because of her ability to focus on the positive."

However, Presley still suffers from a recurring nightmare, Peterson said: "She's running through a field to come home and then she bursts into flames."

Back to school

Presley will return to school on Friday, just a few days after her peers.

She'll also be getting new custom garments made in Toronto.

Peterson said her daughter has had two sleepovers with close friends since coming home.

"Its really nice to hear them laughing and playing. You can almost tell yourself that things are normal," Peterson said.

